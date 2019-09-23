MONDAY HUDDLE: Old Dominion nearly does it again

Bryce Perkins #3 of the Virginia Cavaliers scrambles away from Keion White #6 of the Old Dominion Monarchs. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

Here are three takeaways from this past weekend's football action around the state.

Old Dominion nearly pulls off another stunner

A year after a historic upset over Virginia Tech, Old Dominion nearly pulled off another shocker by winning at Virginia on Saturday.

The Monarchs stunned the Virginia home crowd by taking a 17-0 lead in the second quarter and leading 17-14 going into the fourth quarter.

But the Cavaliers managed to survive thanks to a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns, 28-17.

Still, it was another valiant performance by Old Dominion, which hopes to take the same energy it showed in Charlottesville into the start of Conference USA play against East Carolina on Saturday.

Showdown set for Virginia

Perhaps one reason for Virginia's slow start against Old Dominion was that the Cavaliers were looking ahead to one of their biggest games in years.

Now ranked No. 18, Virginia will travel to face No. 10 Notre Dame on Saturday.

Notre Dame is coming off an emotional loss at No. 3 Georgia, and the Cavaliers hope that slugfest will take some energy out of the Fighting Irish.

The last time the teams met was in 2015, when Notre Dame pulled out a 34-27 win at Scott Stadium.

Long prep winning streak snapped

It was quite a run for the Roanoke Catholic football team, which had a 34-game winning streak heading into a game at unbeaten North Cross on Friday.

That streak is over, as North Cross earned a 20-6 win to not only improve to 5-0 on the year, but end the impressive streak put together by Roanoke Catholic.

Defense was the story of the game for North Cross, which allowed just 138 total yards of offense to a Roanoke Catholic team that entered averaging 60 points per game.

