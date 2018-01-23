Road course coming to NASCAR playoffs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Playoff drama will be at an all-time high this fall at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

On Monday, speedway officials revealed the finalized, revolutionary "roval" layout ahead of the historic Bank of America 500 race weekend Sept. 28-30. The first hybrid oval course race in the history of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs will see drivers attempt to tackle a 17-turn, 2.28-mile course that features a faster infield portion and additional passing opportunities.

The removal of two of the final three infield turns before returning to the iconic oval for the NASCAR course layout promises to give drivers more speed, quicker lap times and more chances to race their way to the front – and into the record books. A remarkable, 35-foot elevation change between roval Turn 4 – the track’s lowest point – and roval Turn 9 -- its highest -- means that the winner will literally face highs and lows before basking in the glow of victory.

Media members in attendance on Monday experienced the course first-hand in an adrenaline-pumping, “roval ride-and-drive” in 2018 Toyota Camry XSE cars piloted by standouts including Jeff Burton, Dale Jarrett, Christopher Bell and Brandon Jones.

“With these updates, the roval is sure to provide the best show for the fans and the most challenging road course race for drivers,” said Marcus Smith, the president and CEO of Speedway Motorsports, Inc. “We’ve obtained great feedback over the past year from champion drivers including Mario Andretti and Jeff Gordon, and with their help and a collaborative effort with NASCAR, Charlotte Motor Speedway is proud to showcase this brand-new course on the NASCAR schedule. Fans are going to see a thrill show unlike any other when September rolls around and racing comes to the roval.”

NASCAR Vice President of Competition- Steve O'Donnell- said this came together thanks to a collective effort from everyone.

"We had input from everybody. Tire manufacturers, teams and drivers all coming together and saying this is what we all felt was best for the course to come together," said O'Donnell.

From the drivers perspective, reigning Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion Martin Truex, Jr. says it's exciting but intimidating.

"Makes us a little bit nervous as well being that it's, you know, late in the season and it's (the) playoffs. You know, your season could come to an end here. So we'll just have to wait and see but usually new challenges are fun and I look forward to it," Truex said.

It was also announced that more Fan First initiatives have been added to the Atlanta, Texas and Las Vegas motor speedways.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.