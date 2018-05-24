Radford falls to High Point in Big South Tournament

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Radford's late inning comeback was not enough to overcome a 6-3 loss to No. 2 High Point Wednesday afternoon as the Highlanders stranded 10 runners on base in their first loss of the 2018 Big South Base Championships.

Totaling nine hits, Radford had three finish with multi-hit performances as Luke Wise, Spencer Horwitz and Matt Roth collected with two hits each. Wise provided two RBIs for three in the tournament.

More Headlines

High Point jumped on Radford early as the Panthers put two runners on base with a pair of hit by pitches in the bottom of the first, taking the early lead on a Carson Jackson two-run double down the line to give High Point an early lead it wouldn't surrender.

Radford collected three hits in the first four frames, putting a runner on second base twice as Colby Higgerson provided a double in the second and Horwitz singled in the fourth, moving up on a wild pitch.

Following the two-run first, Radford starter Mack Krupp held the Panthers to two hits through four frames, striking out three batters.

Still trailing 2-0, Radford received its best chance to knot the game or take the lead in the top of the fifth. Straton Podaras led the inning off with a hit by pitch and Richard De la Cruz followed with a single up the middle. After a Garrett Matheny sacrifice bunt, Wise loaded the bases with a walk.

Following a Kyle Butler strikeout, Horwitz hit a ground ball up the middle that High Point shortstop Conner Dunbar made a nice play on up the middle to keep the Panther 2-0 lead intact.

A momentum change in the fifth swung toward High Point's dugout as the Panthers tallied five hits in the frame, scoring four runs. The Panthers recorded three one-RBI doubles to push lead to 6-0.

It's only inning with two hits, Roth collected the first of his two hits on the day with a one-out single up the middle for Radford. With two outs, Podaras lined a double down the left field line as Roth raced around the bases. A well-executed relay play by High Point nabbed Roth at the plate.

Out of the bullpen, Brandon Donovan tossed a career-high three shutout innings, striking out three batters. Dononvan's performance kept the Highlanders in the game and the Panthers off the board.

Not going away, Radford scratched across a run in the seventh as Matheny reached on a hit by pitch. Wise followed with a two-run shot down the right field line for his third round-tripper on the season, cutting the deficit to four runs.

Roth followed with a solo shot in the eighth for his sixth on the season, inching within three runs of the Panthers. With the home run, Roth now has 18 multi-hit games on the season.

Radford put runners on the corners with two outs in the ninth, however they were unable to plate another run in the 6-3 loss, switching over to the loser's bracket as a result of the loss.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.