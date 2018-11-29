Virginia Tech women remain unbeaten on hardwoods

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Senior guard Taylor Emery led all scorers with 22 points on Wednesday night, as Virginia Tech's women's basketball team improved to 8-0 this season.

The Hokies shot 42 percent from the field and hit seven 3-pointers on their way to a 67-51 victory. The game was close throughout with the lead changing just four times, but the fourth quarter proved to be the difference as Tech outscored the Scarlet Knights 20-8.

Next up for the Hokies is a home game against Radford on Dec. 4.

