What's News Today: May 25, 2018

Party in the Park returns to the Vinton Farmers' Market tonight. The WORX will perform starting at 6 p.m. Admission is $6 for adults with kids under 12 getting in for free.

Head to Henry County today and this weekend for Rooster Walk 10. It's a music festival with performance by more than three dozen groups including, King and Strings, Town Mountain and The Southern Belles. One day tickets start at %65. The festival starts tonight and runs through Sunday.

Pay it Forward today in Lynchburg. Timberlake Family Pharmacy is collecting non-perishable food donations. Today, they will start packing lunch bags with the food that's been collected. They hope to pack 500 lunches.

Firefighters in Danville will raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association today. They will Fill the Boot at the Sam's Club in Danville from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Fill the Boot campaign brings in, on average, around $8,000 each year in the River City.

A check presentation takes place today at the Roanoke McDonald House. The Louise Lester Foundation will give $10,000 to the organization. The foundation looks to bring positive change in communities by supporting non-profit religious, scientific, literary, humanitarian and educational opportunities.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.