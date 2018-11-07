What's News Today: November 7, 2018

The Danville Fire Department is partnering with Averett University and Danville Community College for a Town/Gown Fire Safety Project. The community will learn about fire safety and work with firefighters to make sure homes having working smoke alarms, installing 2,500 smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

The Fall Career and Job Fair for students and alumni is today at Central Virginia Community College. Current and former students and alumni can meet local employers from a wide variety of local industries and apply for open positions. It runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Radford High School hosts TechCon 2018. It's a technology conference for high school students. Faculty and students from several schools and companies will be there.

Danville's The Launch Place holds its annual Big Launch Challenge. Participants will present their business plans to a panel of judges, hoping to walk away with up to $20,000 to support their idea.

Lynchburg City Council and are college presidents will meet today for a town and gown meeting. The meetings are held several times throughout the year to strengthen relationships and communication.

Sentencing will take place today in Campbell County for Tyler Staples, who was convicted for killing his father. The Campbell County Sheriff's Office found John Staples, II dead from multiple gunshot wounds in December 2017.

