What's News Today: September 10, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

Springhouse Community School holds an open house today. The event includes, campus tours and musical performances. The school says it "envisions a culture of lifelong learning, where people feel true belonging to themselves, their community and the Earth."

Alliance for Better Childcare Strategies holds a Virginia Assembly Candidates Forum today. Meet the candidates for the three house and three senate districts that cover the New River Valley. The forum begins at 6 p.m. at Radford High School.

Roadwork in Lexington could impact your commute tonight. From 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., Enfield Road will be closed at Lime Kiln Road as crews reconstruct the storm drain.

Part of Rich Patch Road in Alleghany County will close tonight at 7 p.m. Crews will replace a storm water drainage pipe between Rose Hill Lane and White Rock Gap Road. Work is expected to take 24 hours.

Blacksburg Town Council holds a public hearing about the old Blacksburg High School property. The developer wants to build 100 townhomes. Part of the property was purchased by the town earlier this year for new park space a possible recreation center.

The Aspire Foundation holds a launch party for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library in Lynchburg. The Aspire Foundation believes launching the program will help fight Lynchburg's 24 percent poverty rate and improve student achievement. It has raised $25,000 to send books to nearly 700 children.

New College Institute holds a Cyber Intelligence Seminar. A cyber security expect will talk about the dark web, criminal abuses and political use of the web. The discussion begins at 6:30 p.m.

Roanoke County school holds job fairs today and tomorrow. From 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., it will take applications for nutrition assistants. Tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., they will meet with people interested in becoming bus drivers.

A new railroad viewing platform will be dedicated today in Radford. The platform was designed and built by Virginia Tech graduate students. Norfolk Southern donated 1.3 acres of land for the project to the Radford Heritage Foundation. You'll find the platform at Glencoe Mansion.

A traffic alert starting on Friday in Lynchburg. Expect delays due to temporary lane closures on 12th and Monroe Streets. Crews will include fiber optic cables. Work is expected to last a week.

