Route 220 in Botetourt County won't be back to normal until at least May, says VDOT

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. - Beginning next week, if you're driving southbound on Route 220 in Botetourt County, leave extra time to get to your destination.

Starting April 1, southbound traffic in Botetourt County, north of Fincastle, will be detoured for about 10 to 14 days due to ongoing work to replace a section of pipe left damaged after a tanker truck fire near the road's intersection with Route 679 on Feb. 20.

During that period, all southbound traffic will take Mary Alice Road to West Wind Roat to Old Fincastle Road to then return to Route 220. Rather than a 2.4 mile stretch on Route 220, the detour is about 3.7 miles long.

Credit: Google

Those who live along the detour route will be able to access their homes.

VDOT warns drivers to expect delays and heavier traffic on secondary roads near the closure.

Tractor-trailers and large industrial vehicles are advised to avoid this detour and rather take Interstate 64 or 81.

In the northbound direction, traffic will remain shifted into a single lane with the speed limit reduced to 35 mph.

Here's a look at what the tanker truck fire looked like back in February.

The replacement pipe has already been assembled and now needs to be joined to the old section of pipe underneath Route 220. Workers will be excavating, placing concrete footers and installing a steel splice joint beneath the inside southbound lane.

Once the pipe connection is complete, the southbound detour will end and traffic on Route 220 will return to a two-way pattern with one lane open in each direction.

Once the detour is removed, VDOT says, it will be about four to six weeks before the northbound lanes of Route 220 are repaired and all four lanes are open to traffic again.

VDOT estimates the cost of these repairs to be $1 million, which it hopes to get back from the insurance company of the party at fault.

