Near record-breaking cold this week

A strong cold front passed through the region Tuesday and some locations across the southern Blue Ridge saw their first accumulating snowfall.

Temperatures fell throughout the day thanks to a strong and gusty northwest wind.

The wind will decrease on Tuesday evening, but it will be downright cold overnight.

Record low temperatures may be in jeopardy as lows fall into the teens and low 20s.

Tonight (WSLS)

If you factor in the wind, it’ll be feeling more like the single digits by Wednesday morning.

Despite plenty of sunshine Wednesday, afternoon temperatures will struggle in the mid to upper 30s.

We could even set record cold highs.

(WSLS)

Warmer air will gradually return to the region Thursday with highs reaching into the 40s.

Temperatures will make it back into the mid-50s for Friday.