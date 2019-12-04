“Now watch me whip!” - Wednesday’s wind

ROANOKE, Va. – For the third time in less than a week, parts of our area are under wind alerts from the National Weather Service in Blacksburg. A Wind Advisory is in effect from noon Wednesday until 6 a.m. Thursday for areas near and west of the Blue Ridge Parkway. This is where wind gusts will peak between 30 and 45 mph.

It would be a good idea to weigh down any Christmas inflatables or empty trash cans. Be careful driving home, especially on I-81, where there could be a little bit of a crosswind.

Colder air trapped in the mountains of West Virginia will lead to several more inches of snow near Snowshoe Mountain, with a few bursts/squalls of snow late tonight in western Bath and Highland Counties. A light accumulation will be possible in the Blue Grass Valley.

The wind calms throughout the day Thursday, which is great news for Illuminights as well as the Christmas festivities in Buena Vista, Pulaski, Rich Creek and Vinton. A disturbance passing through Friday may provide additional wind and a few sprinkles, but we’ll calm back down by Saturday.

High pressure to our north will cool things down a few degrees by Saturday, with some sun and clouds.

As this high moves offshore Sunday, we see more clouds moving in with a stray shower later in the day. Most of the day, however, is just dry and cold.

A little more moisture gives us the chance for a few showers Monday, but it doesn’t look like a washout. A wind out of the south will put daytime temperatures in the 50s and nighttime lows in the 40s.

The better chance for rain comes in Tuesday, as a strong cold front looms to the west. Once this front passes through, we’ll get another shot of cold air and gusty wind mid-to-late next week.