One year ago: Looking back at Snowmageddon 2018

ROANOKE, Va. – There are a few storms that you remember for quite some time. For many of us, the snowstorm of December 9, 2018 was one of those storms.

Most of the area was blanketed in 12-18″ of snow, which made for the 2nd and 3rd snowiest December storm on record in Roanoke, Lynchburg, Southside and the New River Valley.

It really was the perfect storm for any time of year. A strong area of high pressure to the north supplied the cold air, while our storm system rose from the Gulf to supply all that moisture.

As it rode up the coast, it took a very long time to get out of here. So you had a lot of cold air and a lot of moisture interacting with each other for a day and a half. That will drop a lot of snow no matter the time or place.

That wasn’t just the case here, but through parts of Tennessee, Kentucky, West Virginia and even North Carolina.

There is the chance for some snow showers this Wednesday, but nowhere near what we were dealing with this time last year. Be sure to send us your pictures and memories from this storm, by commenting on the story.