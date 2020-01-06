Potential winter weather on Tuesday

ROANOKE, Va. – Latest model guidance has been bringing in the possibility for snow come Tuesday morning.

Future Tracker 6 am

We are keeping our eye on the timing, but the latest models show this system moving into our area just before the morning commute.

Future Tracker 8 am

By 8 a.m., the western half of our viewing area could be seeing some light to, at times, moderate snow fall.

Future Tracker 10 am

This system will be slow moving and will linger across the region as we head throughout the first half of the day.

Future Tracker 12 pm

By 2 p.m., most of the area will be free of snow and rain.

Future Tracker 2 pm

Time to dissect this system and discuss what Your Local Weather Authority has agreed upon, so far.

Totals looks to be highest anywhere from the New River Valley, into the Highlands. This will also be the area with the coldest ground, which will better allow for snow or any type of frozen precipitation to stick to the ground.

As we head farther east, totals will be lower. The lowest totals will likely be in Southside.

Future Tracker Snowfall totals

We are watching many factors with this system as well. One big thing will be the cloud cover overnight Monday and into Tuesday.

If clouds move in sooner rather than later, then our temperatures will be slower to drop, which means the potential for snow is less likely. If we are any warmer, this could also mean that the precipitation could be freezing rain or sleet, which would make road conditions hazardous for the morning commute.

With each model run, we are learning more about this system.

Your Local Weather Authority will continue to bring you the latest updates on air and online.