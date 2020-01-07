Slick spots possible, wind picks up

ROANOKE, Va. – It was a winter wonderland across parts of southwest Virginia Tuesday morning.

A lot of the snow melted Tuesday afternoon as temperatures warmed into the upper 30s and mid-40s.

The wind picked up as the system departed and it will be breezy from time to time Tuesday night.

Lows will plummet into the 20s and lower 30s, which could result in some re-freezing.

A few slick spots will be possible for some bridges, overpasses and less traveled side streets Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

The wind will be the strongest Wednesday with wind gusts between 40 and 60 miles per hour.

A high wind warning is in effect for Grayson County and a wind advisory is in effect for the rest of the area until Wednesday evening.

Highs for Wednesday will only reach into the 40s under mostly sunny skies.

The gusty wind will finally settle by Thursday.