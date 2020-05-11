Freeze warning Tuesday morning followed by summer-like warmth later this week

ROANOKE, Va. – After tying/breaking five records for cold weather this past weekend , we’re going to keep things on the chilly side early this week. A cold front passing through the region early Monday morning is going to keep the wind kickin’ throughout the day. High temperatures will only be in the 50s and 60s.

Wind gusts Monday will soar above 30 mph in areas like the New River Valley, Roanoke Valley and Highlands.

Monday's wind speed and direction forecast

Once the wind calms down a little bit, temperatures overnight will drop into the 30s to near 40. That’s enough to warrant a Freeze Warning for the New River Valley, higher elevations of the Roanoke Valley and the Highlands.

Gardening forecast - Tuesday morning

Tuesday will be cooler-than-average and breezy at times, and so will Wednesday. By Wednesday, we’ll be tracking a warm front to the south. South of the front, the weather is warmer.

What We're Tracking - Wednesday

That front rises north, giving us maybe a stray shower late Wednesday into Thursday morning. The bigger deal with this front rising north, however, will be a late week warm-up...FINALLY!

What We're Tracking - Friday

Highs Thursday through at least the weekend will be in the 70s and 80s area-wide. If that front winds up stalling out in fairly close proximity to us, we’ll have to entertain the daily shot of showers and storms Friday through Sunday.