Beautiful cap to the weekend; remnant rain from Cristobal mid-week

ROANOKE, Va. – A cold front Saturday night brought along a few storms to the area, but it won’t succeed in changing temperatures much Sunday. Most of the area will still rise into the mid to upper 80s, with humidity levels gradually coming down to a more tolerable range.

This drier air will help provide us with a fairly clear sky, which is good news if you want to take a gander at the night sky. We’ll be able to see Jupiter and Saturn in “close” proximity to the nearly full moon the next two evenings.

Jupiter and Saturn in conjunction with the nearly full moon

This will likely be the case Monday too, before they come back up again.

Dew point forecast 6/7 to 6/10

This, as we’ll be tracking what’s left of Cristobal. The storm is poised to make landfall late Sunday in Louisiana, before moving north and weakening over land.

Tracking Cristobal through the rest of the week

By mid-week, the remnants of Cristobal will get “absorbed” by a cold front. This cold front will then move toward our region and give us the chance for showers and thunderstorms late in the day Wednesday.

What We're Tracking - Wednesday

Beyond that, the Climate Prediction Center is forecasting cooler-than-average weather.

CPC 6 to 10 day temperature outlook

This will likely mean highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s from June 12 to June 16.