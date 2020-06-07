Beautiful cap to the weekend; remnant rain from Cristobal mid-week
Temperatures still run high Sunday as humidity levels gradually drop
ROANOKE, Va. – A cold front Saturday night brought along a few storms to the area, but it won’t succeed in changing temperatures much Sunday. Most of the area will still rise into the mid to upper 80s, with humidity levels gradually coming down to a more tolerable range.
This drier air will help provide us with a fairly clear sky, which is good news if you want to take a gander at the night sky. We’ll be able to see Jupiter and Saturn in “close” proximity to the nearly full moon the next two evenings.
This will likely be the case Monday too, before they come back up again.
This, as we’ll be tracking what’s left of Cristobal. The storm is poised to make landfall late Sunday in Louisiana, before moving north and weakening over land.
By mid-week, the remnants of Cristobal will get “absorbed” by a cold front. This cold front will then move toward our region and give us the chance for showers and thunderstorms late in the day Wednesday.
Beyond that, the Climate Prediction Center is forecasting cooler-than-average weather.
This will likely mean highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s from June 12 to June 16.
