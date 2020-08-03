National Weather Service confirms a tornado hit Botetourt County on Saturday

FINCASTLE, Va. – Your Local Weather Authority was on the air Saturday evening after the National Weather Service in Blacksburg issued a tornado warning for parts of Botetourt and Rockbridge counties.

Minutes later, videos and photos came pouring into the newsroom of a funnel cloud.

One picture seemed to show it in contact with the ground.

Full Screen 1 / 8 Fincastle on Blacksburg Road at 6:32 p.m.

Almost miraculously, there were no immediate reports of damage. A day or so later, the National Weather Service fielded calls of damage to trees near Lee Lane. Monday, a crew went to survey the damage and found that the damage was consistent with that of a tornado.

Additional details such as strength, length and width will be released at a later time.