Go figure...warm-up begins as soon as fall officially begins

ROANOKE, Va. – At 9:31 a.m. Tuesday, it will officially be fall even though it has felt like it recently. Tuesday morning starts out cold with patches of frost around the area. Some of us may cave and turn the heat on in the car early on, only to have the A/C blowing in the afternoon. Highs will reach 70-75° in most of the area.

Commute forecast for Tuesday, 9/22/2020

This begins a gradual warming trend throughout the week, as high pressure moves to the south.

What We're Tracking by Wednesday afternoon

Highs will mostly be in the 70s, but nighttime lows will also climb as more clouds move in and humidity levels rise a bit.

Morning lows from 9/23 to 9/27/2020

By Friday and Saturday, we’ll be tracking the remnant moisture from Tropical Storm Beta. This will give us a few showers Friday afternoon and perhaps again Saturday.

Neither day looks like a complete washout, so we don’t expect a repeat of Sally.

What We're Tracking by Friday afternoon

The ghost of Beta will be east of us by Sunday, as we await a cold front from the west. This will likely give us some showers and storms later in the day Sunday.

What We're Tracking by Sunday afternoon

We’ll still be warm, but another front next week will likely bring things back down to October-like levels.