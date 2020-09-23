Warmer weather Wednesday precedes remnant rain from Beta

ROANOKE, Va. – Wednesday is the first full day of autumn. While it will feel like it in the morning, temperatures climb into the mid to upper 70s by the afternoon. We’ll notice more haze in the sky than the past few days. This is thanks to smoke from wildfires out west. This smoke is thousands of feet above us and won’t impact our air quality.

Tracking wildfire smoke by Wednesday, 9/23/2020

Come Thursday, we’ll see more clouds than anything as the remnants of Beta inch closer toward us. This will keep temperatures down in the upper 60s and lower 70s during the day. Most of the rain from Beta evaporates before reaching the surface Thursday, but that will change at night.

FutureTracker late Thursday night - early Friday morning

Forecast models differ on how far north the heaviest rain will make it. As rain continues through at least the first half of Friday, it’s likely that we see an inch or less of rain from Beta. Stay tuned for updates on rain totals.

Tracking Beta Thursday night through Friday

Highs Friday will mainly be around 65-71°. We’re in between systems Saturday, so expect temperatures to climb about 10°. We’ll stay warm Sunday and Monday, but a front from the west may trigger some showers and storms.

There’s no need to cancel weekend plans.

Another front comes in next Tuesday. Behind that front, the air turns much, much cooler.

Temperature outlook for late September and early October 2020

The beginning of October may actually be cooler than our most recent stretch of fall air. The Climate Prediction Center has the eastern U.S. in below-average temperatures, while the western U.S. deals with continued fire danger.