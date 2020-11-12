Turn off the faucet! Rain *slowly* exits the region Thursday

ROANOKE, Va. – Some places, including Hillsville and Lynchburg, have seen more than a month’s worth of rain within the past 24 to 30 hours. A relentless connection to the Atlantic continues to feed us with moisture Thursday morning, resulting in rounds of rain through about midday (see above).

A cold front, moving at a snail’s pace, will finally clear the area. While we may not be completely dry Thursday afternoon, any rain or drizzle won’t be nearly as intense as what we’ve seen the past day or so.

FutureTracker - Thursday afternoon

As the rain clears, our area creeks, streams and rivers will continue to respond. The Roanoke River will be in minor flood stage through Thursday afternoon, flooding portions of the Greenway and Wasena Park. The Dan River crests Friday afternoon and Friday night in Danville and South Boston, resulting in possible impacts to nearby businesses.

River flooding impacts - 11/12 to 11/13/2020

As our front continues to move off the East Coast, high pressure takes its place. While we start the day Friday with clouds and fog, we gradually break out into more sunshine by the afternoon.

FutureTracker - Friday afternoon

Along with that, it’ll be warm and less humid. We’ll be cooler Saturday, with some of us starting the day in the 30s. Temperatures rise a few more degrees Sunday, with the possibility for a few evening/nighttime showers.

Weekend planner - 11/13 to 11/15/2020

That comes with another cold front. This front is stronger in the sense that we’ll turn windy and colder behind it Monday and Tuesday. Highs struggle to get out of the 40s in some spots, despite sunshine Tuesday.

What We're Tracking - early next week