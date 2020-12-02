32ºF

Trading Wednesday’s winter coat for a rain coat (again) late Friday

Wind chills Wednesday morning are starting in the teens and 20s for most of the area

Chris Michaels, Meteorologist

Rainfall forecast for Friday and Saturday
ROANOKE, Va. – Bundle up Wednesday morning! The combination of Arctic air and wind is making it feel like the teens and 20s again. Thankfully, clouds will decrease and sunshine will help to “warm” us up. Of course, that’s comparatively speaking to Tuesday’s chill.

Wednesday’s highs will mainly be between 45 and 50°.

High temperature forecast for Wednesday, 12/2/2020
With our storm system moving north, the wind will still remain intact throughout the day but relax more at night.

Wind speed and direction for Wednesday, 12/2/2020
This will allow temperatures to fall into the 20s once again by Thursday morning, but the wind chill won’t be quite as bad.

Low temperature forecast for Thursday morning, 12/3/2020
Thursday starts out sunny with afternoon highs rising into the 50s. Clouds increase, especially late, ahead of our next rain-maker. Energy from the north combines with moisture from the south to produce a round of heavy rain Friday night into early Saturday morning.

FutureTracker - Friday evening
Some areas are looking at another 1 to 2 inches of rain by the time rain moves out midday Saturday. You may want to make a Plan B for anything Friday evening, but most of the weekend is in decent shape as this system moves to the northeast pretty quickly.

Weekend plans for Friday, 12/4/2020 through Sunday, 12/6/2020
Beyond the weekend, the Climate Prediction Center’s outlook keeps the bulk of any unseasonable warmth in the northern half of the U.S. Repeated, but moisture-starved, cold fronts will dive from the northwest and reinforce colder air into the Southeast.

Climate Prediction Center 6-10 day outlooks through December 11, 2020
