Going from Decembrrr chill to a taste of early November within a matter of days

ROANOKE, Va. – Watch for wet spots on bridges and overpasses, as they may have turned slick since Monday’s light snow event.

The wind started picking up Monday evening and hasn’t let up since, making it feel a little uncomfortable at times Tuesday morning. The wind will continue to be present throughout the day Tuesday, with sustained speeds of 10-20 mph and gusts of 20-35 mph.

Tuesday's wind speed and direction

Despite sunshine, it’ll be a chilly December day with high temperatures only reaching the 40s and hardly even doing that in parts of the New River Valley.

High temperature forecast for Tuesday, 12/8/2020

If this wintry chill isn’t your cup of tea, then we’ve got good news for you later this week. As the jet stream retreats to the north, warmer air will move in from Thursday through Saturday. Highs will rise into the 50s and 60s area-wide!

Upper air pattern by Thursday, 12/10/2020

The jet stream does buckle, though, helping a cold front move our way over the weekend. This will be a slow-mover, with rain holding off until Saturday evening.

What we're tracking by Saturday, 12/12/2020

Depending on this front’s location, we could see rain chances linger into Sunday and perhaps Monday. We’ll keep you posted!