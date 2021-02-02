Despite clouds and snow, Phil sees shadow; predicts six more weeks of winter

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Penn. – As is the yearly custom, Punxsutawney Phil was awoken from his slumber at 7:25 a.m. Tuesday.

After conferring with members of his inner circle, it was declared that he saw his shadow, thus predicting six more weeks of winter.

It was the 105th time he saw his shadow, compared to 20 times he has predicted an early spring.

Whether the shadow was produced by the sun’s rays or flashing camera bulbs is up for debate.

Weather observations Tuesday morning at the nearby DuBois Regional Airport reveal that it was cloudy and snowing at the time of Phil’s proclamation.

Weather observations from Du Bois - Jefferson County Airport Tuesday morning (National Weather Service Pittsburgh, PA)

On Monday, we told you that Phil’s accuracy hasn’t been all that great over the years: about 39 percent of the time, he gets it right.

Maybe this is a ploy by him to bump up his numbers, as big cold is headed for a good portion of the country by early next week.

Meteorologist Chris Michaels has a look at how cold it could get here in our daily forecast article.