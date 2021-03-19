Final day of winter wraps up with morning rain, possibly snow mixing in too

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s the final day of winter, and it won’t go down without a little bit of a fight. Rain continues through much of the morning.

As colder air from up top descends, some snowflakes may mix in with the rain through about 10 or 11 a.m.

FutureTracker - 9 a.m. Friday, 3/19/2021

For those of us that do see this, it likely won’t amount to anything. The ground is very warm and wet, and it would take a lot of snow to overcome that.

Heading into the afternoon, we expect more sunshine and more of a wind out of the northeast. This will keep us cool - in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Hourly planner for Friday, 3/19/2021

We’ll drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s by Saturday morning, right as we’re officially welcoming spring to the Northern Hemisphere! Spring will officially begin at 5:37 a.m. Saturday.

Spring equinox - 2021

We’ll be fairly cool during the afternoon, and we’ll also be breezy with low humidity. Make sure you’re not burning on a day like Saturday. Temperatures rise a few additional degrees Sunday with more sunshine.

Ad

Weekend forecast for 3/20 and 3/21/2021

Early next week, high pressure will be sandwiched between two storm systems. This should keep us dry through Tuesday.

What we're tracking by Tuesday of next week

As this breaks down, low pressure from the west will become the dominant weather maker. That will give us the chance for rain and eventually some storms Wednesday through Friday.