Staying unseasonably cool through Mother’s Day morning

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s usually this time of year that some of us begin to contemplate whether or not to open up the pool. There’s no pool weather in sight just yet, especially not Friday.

High temperatures will only be in the 50s and 60s area-wide, which is the average for right around St. Patrick’s Day.

High temperature forecast for Friday, 5/7/2021

A disturbance will be moving through the area, bringing more clouds but also some occasional, scattered showers between roughly 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

FutureTracker - 12 p.m. Friday

This will also be enough to kick up the winds during the afternoon. That’s something we’ll also notice at times as we go through the day Saturday.

Wind speed and wind gust forecast for Friday, 5/7/2021

Saturday’s high temperatures will be similar to Friday, but with a little more sunshine during the day. As the day progresses, we’ll track a warm front lifting from the south. This may be enough to trigger some light showers early Mother’s Day morning.