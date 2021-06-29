Heat continues through Thursday; storms and a brief cool-down to follow

ROANOKE, Va. – Many of us outside of the mountains tacked on another 90° day Monday, and it looks as though those same places will do it again Tuesday afternoon.

High temperature forecast for Tuesday, June 29, 2021

High pressure nearby is keeping the flow of hot and humid air heading in our direction. As high pressure breaks down, it allows for a slow-moving cool front to get closer to us. This front will start to wring out the moisture, delivering rounds of rain and storms.

What we're tracking - Friday, July 2, 2021

This starts late Thursday but will especially be the case Friday. Thursday, we’ll be in the 80s. Friday, we’ll likely only reach the 70s.

This front’s location is crucial to our weekend forecast. If it’s farther west, we’re wetter. If it’s farther east, we’re drier. The overall consensus in the forecast data is that this will start to head a little farther east.

What we're tracking - 4th of July 2021

While we won’t completely take rain and storm chances out of the forecast just yet, these chances are lower Saturday and Sunday than on Thursday and Friday.

4th of July weekend forecast - 2021

It won’t be a very hot 4th of July weekend. No matter the temperature or storm chances, make sure you keep checking back for updates by downloading our weather app.