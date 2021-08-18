Tornado warning issued for parts of Carroll County expires

At 12:25 a.m., The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for parts of Carroll County.

The warning was set to expire at 1 a.m. for parts of south-central Carroll County; however, the NWS expired the warning at about 12:45 a.m.

At 12:26 a.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Lambsburg, or near Bottom, moving north at 30 mph.

If you’re in the warned area, take cover now!

Locations impacted include Hillsville, Fancy Gap, Woodlawn, Lambsburg and Pipers Gap.

It was the sixth warning issued for our area a Fred moves through the region. The first expired at 3:15 p.m. in Patrick County, others expired at 3:45 p.m., and the most recent in Franklin County expired at 4:15 p.m. and the fifth, issued for Campbell and Bedford counties expired at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

[Tornado watch issued for much of Southwest Virginia ahead of Fred’s arrival]

Ad

A tornado watch means that a tornado is happening soon or is expected soon.