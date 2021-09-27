Summer and fall still duking it out for control of our weather

Upper air pattern for the early part of the week

ROANOKE, Va. – Temperatures Monday morning are starting out in the 40s and 50s, much like they have the past several mornings. By the afternoon, however, we’ll trade whatever coats/long sleeves we had on for t-shirts.

Highs go a little higher than they did over the weekend, reaching the 70s and lower 80s across the board.

High temperature forecast for Monday, 9/27/2021

We won’t be quite as cool at night (55-60°), with a little bit of a breeze preventing temperatures from dropping. That same breeze gets a little “stronger” Tuesday, coming in out of the west.

Wind speed and gust forecast for Tuesday, 9/28/2021

This westerly breeze comes down the mountains, at which point the air compresses. That leads to a drier and warmer day, with highs in the upper 70s in the higher elevations and low to mid 80s elsewhere.

High temperature forecast for Tuesday, 9/28/2021

On a larger scale, the jet stream is farther north. That allows this warm air to build into southwest and central Virginia. However, it dips southward later in the week, allowing more typical fall-like air to come back.

Ad

Upper air pattern by Friday, 10/1/2021

You can tell that by looking at overnight lows throughout the week.

Morning lows through 10/2/2021

The benefit to this dip in the jet stream is that it will take Sam, a powerhouse Category 4 hurricane, and shove it out to sea. Meanwhile, there are three other storms to monitor.

Tropical headlines as of 3 a.m., September 27th, 2021

We’re running out of names on the list for the second-straight year. Victor and Wanda likely form this week.

2021 tropical names

After that, we go to a supplemental list of names (no longer the Greek alphabet).