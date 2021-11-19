Wintry wind, chill shove fall to the side the next several days

Winter and fall duke it out for control over our weather

ROANOKE, Va. – Thursday’s temperatures made it into the 70s for many of us. Hope you enjoyed that, because it will feel much different for at least the next week.

We start with Friday as afternoon temperatures reach the 40s and 50s, despite sunshine!

High temperature forecast for Friday, 11/19/2021

The wind, which has been howling at times since our cold front passed, will let up as we head into the evening.

Wind speed and wind gust forecast for 11/19/2021

Still, it will be the coldest game of the season for high school football. Bundle up!

Friday night football forecast for 11/19/2021

Temperatures fall into the 20s Saturday morning with lots of frost around. Highs reach the 40s and 50s (depending on elevation) each day this weekend.

A separate cold front gets closer, producing rain Sunday evening into Monday morning.

Tracking a strong cold front Sunday night

Behind that, the wind becomes stronger and forces the coldest air of the season upon us. Temperatures drop from Monday morning to Monday afternoon, with wind gusts exceeding 40 mph in some places.

Coldest air of the season likely Monday into Tuesday

That leads to wind chills in the single digits and teens next Tuesday morning.

Forecast wind chills by Tuesday morning

The wind and cold will be the only real nuisance for us as far as travel goes early in the week.

As high pressure takes control of our weather, the coldest air retreats to the north by Thanksgiving. We’ll begin to thaw out by then, thankfully!

High pressure regains control of our weather by Thanksgiving

Highs reach the 50s and lower 60s Thanksgiving afternoon, with most rain holding off until the weekend.

High temperatures for Thanksgiving Day 2021

Be sure to keep checking back for updates on the next strong cold front and holiday forecast