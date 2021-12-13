Relating the recent ‘quad state tornado’ to us in Virginia

Happy Monday and welcome to another edition of Beyond The Forecast!

We’ve been bringing you lots of coverage of the aftermath of the tornadoes in the Midwest lately. We certainly have everyone who was affected by the disaster in our thoughts.

As of this morning, 64 people have been confirmed dead and 105 missing in Kentucky alone. 119 tornado warnings were issued as a strong cold front swept through numerous states.

The most destructive tornado is being referred to as the “quad-state tornado,” due to it tracking through Arkansas, Tennessee, Missouri and Kentucky. It will take some time for National Weather Service storm survey crews to finalize the rating of the twister, but we’re hearing it could be an EF-4 or higher.

Ad

(Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The track on the deadly tornado is estimated at 220 miles, which is the longest I’ve ever heard of in my time in meteorology.

We can provide some context on just how long the tornado was on the ground by comparing it to Virginia. Imagine getting on I-81 in Bristol and driving all the way to Staunton. Google Maps estimates the trip would take you three and a half hours by car.

(Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

I do want to remind you that tornadoes are not AS much of a threat for us in the Commonwealth as they are for others in the country, but they do still happen.

I summarized “Virginia’s Tornado Alley” in an article earlier this year. Areas in the “high risk” include Bedford, Franklin and Pittsylvania Counties.

(Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Part of the reason the “quad-state tornado” was so dangerous? It happened at night when the storm is harder to see and people are not paying as close attention to the weather.

Ad

36 to 46 percent of tornadoes in the states that were ravaged by the twister happen at night, according to a study led by Walker Ashley in 2008.

(Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Information will continue to trickle in this week about the tornado aftermath and we’ll provide updates on-air as we get them. Such a horrible tragedy.

Switching gears to your local forecast, we’re soaking up the sunshine and some warmer temperatures to get the work week started. Meteorologist Chris Michaels is tracking the fluctuations in temperatures this week, along with when you might see rain in our daily forecast article.

You can always get specific forecast details for your zone, whether it’s the Roanoke Valley, Lynchburg area, the New River Valley or elsewhere around Southwest and Central Virginia, anytime at WSLS.com/weather. Know your zone!

Ad

In case you missed it, we’re posting great weather and science content on WSLS.com. Here are a few links from the past week to check out:

If you prefer your weather information delivered by social media, you can follow Your Local Weather Authority on Facebook and Twitter.

You can also keep up with me on social media. I’m on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, follow along!

-- Justin McKee