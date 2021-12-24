‘Twas the day before Christmas and all through the house, frosty was melting because we live in the south

Frosty forecast to melt on one of the warmest Christmas Days on record

ROANOKE, Va. – It may be a cold start to Christmas Eve, but don’t bank on that lasting much through the next week or so. Temperatures begin in the 30s Christmas Eve, but a breeze from the south will give them a nudge into the 50s and lower 60s by the afternoon.

High temperature forecast for Christmas Eve 2021

Overnight lows fall into the 40s due to an increase in clouds and some showers north of I-64. Expect the wind to pick up out of the west and southwest Christmas Day. That wind will gust at times between 25 and 35 mph. Hope Santa got you a kite for Christmas!

Wind speed and wind gust forecast for Christmas Day 2021

That southwest wind is also going to be a big player in our temperatures Christmas Day, pushing them to near-record levels across all five of our zones.

Near-record high temperatures expected Christmas Day 2021

We’ll be just about as warm the following day too.

Next week, the jet stream is still so far north of us. This is going to lead to above average temperatures each day. Highs will mostly be in the 60s, and lows will mostly be in the 40s. (Your average high this time of year is in the 40s, and your average low is in the 20s.)

Ad

Temperature outlook through the rest of the year

A southwest flow will try to push enough moisture our way, creating the chance for a few showers in the mountains Monday and Tuesday. We see a slightly better chance unfolding next Wednesday and Thursday.