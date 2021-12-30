56º
wsls logo

Weather

Above average temperatures continue into the new year

Delaney Wearden, Meteorologist

Tags: warm, weather, New Years, temperatures
Cover

ROANOKE, Va. – If you were hoping for a break from these above average temperatures, you’re going to have to keep waiting. Temperatures will once again reach the 60s this afternoon.

Today

Although rain chances are much more isolated today, we will continue holding onto cloud cover.

Hourly

Rain potential will also remain in the forecast through the weekend. Our best shot for rain comes Saturday & Sunday. With the drought continuing to worsen across our region, any rain is going to be beneficial.

POPs

Temperatures will stay mostly in the 60s as we wrap up the year. We’ll finally bring back temperatures that are much closer to where we should be for this time of year come next week.

Trend

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Delaney is a Texas native who was born in Houston, but moved to San Antonio where she lived for 16 years. She moved to Roanoke in June 2019.

email

facebook

twitter