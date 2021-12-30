Above average temperatures continue into the new year

ROANOKE, Va. – If you were hoping for a break from these above average temperatures, you’re going to have to keep waiting. Temperatures will once again reach the 60s this afternoon.

Today

Although rain chances are much more isolated today, we will continue holding onto cloud cover.

Hourly

Rain potential will also remain in the forecast through the weekend. Our best shot for rain comes Saturday & Sunday. With the drought continuing to worsen across our region, any rain is going to be beneficial.

POPs

Temperatures will stay mostly in the 60s as we wrap up the year. We’ll finally bring back temperatures that are much closer to where we should be for this time of year come next week.