Bundle up! Bitter cold takes over Friday through Saturday morning

ROANOKE, Va. – Arctic air moves into the region Friday following a quick-hitting storm that dropped snow on some parts of the area Thursday night. That, in tandem with a gusty wind, has led to wind chill advisories being issued in some of our higher elevations.

This is where the wind chill (feels like temperature) will be below zero up until about 1 p.m. Friday.

Wind chill advisory in effect for parts of the NRV and Highlands through 1 p.m. Friday

For most of the area, the wind chill will be in the teens by the afternoon with actual air temperatures in the 20s.

Hourly wind chill planner for each of our five zones Friday

As the wind gradually calms down overnight, temperatures plummet into the teens. That cold is compounded for areas that have fresh snow on the ground.

For some, this is the coldest air we’ll have felt in anywhere from one to three years.

Saturday morning features the coldest air in quite some time for parts of the area

Sunshine returns with highs in the 30s and 40s Saturday.

Come Sunday, we’ll track a cold front moving into the area. If any precipitation develops ahead of that front before about 10 a.m., it will be in the form of freezing rain in the northern part of our area.

Most forecast data indicates that precipitation holds off until the afternoon, at which point temperatures will be in the 40s and mainly rain will fall.

Precipitation types expected Sunday, 1/9/2022

Once this front passes east, we’ll be dealt with another blast of cold air and gusty wind Monday heading into Tuesday of next week.

Another cold snap heads our way on Monday, 1/10/2022

Temperatures then level off a bit by Wednesday and Thursday.