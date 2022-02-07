Sizing up the weather for the Super Bowl and looking back at previous Big Games

Happy Monday and welcome to another edition of Beyond The Forecast!

We’re just a few short days away from the biggest day of the year for football fans in Southwest and Central Virginia: Super Bowl Sunday! The Cincinnati Bengals will take on the Los Angeles Rams at 6:30 p.m. on WSLS 10.

The weather most likely won’t play a big role in the result of Sunday’s game, as SoFi Stadium is primarily indoors (the venue isn’t immune from lightning delays though, which we learned earlier this season during Monday Night Football).

There have been some wacky weather on Super Bowl Sundays past though!

The coldest and warmest Super Bowls happened in back-to-back years. The Dallas Cowboys beat the Miami Dolphins 24-3 in New Orleans with a kickoff temperature of 39° in Super Bowl VI.

The very next Big Game had a kickoff temperature of 84 degrees! The Dolphins made up for the previous season and beat the Washington Redskins 14-7 in Los Angeles.

There’s never been snow during an outdoor Super Bowl, but there has been rain. The wettest Big Game on record happened in 2007, when the Colts beat the Bears 29-17 in Miami.

Wind has been a concern during the Super Bowl. In fact, the last time the Bengals played in the Big Game, they dealt with strong wind gusts!

The weather wasn’t a concern for the Rams’ last Super Bowl appearance, as Los Angeles played New England at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, an indoor venue in Atlanta.

Both teams will hope that this year’s Super Bowl will be more successful than their most recent appearances. Cincinnati lost to San Francisco in Super Bowl XXIII and the Rams got beat by the Patriots three years ago.

Switching gears to your forecast, it’s a cold start to the week but we do have milder days ahead! Meteorologist Chris Michaels lets you know when it will feel more comfortable outside in our daily forecast article.

In case you missed it, we're posting great weather and science content on WSLS.com. Here are a few links from the past week to check out:

-- Justin McKee