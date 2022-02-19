Don’t burn! Increased fire danger due to strong winds Saturday afternoon

ROANOKE, Va. – A cold front is passing through the region as we get our weekend started. The primary impact many of you will feel from the front is strong wind gusts!

The wind will peak this afternoon with gusts between 35 and 45 miles per hour. Due to the strong winds, along with dry air and ground, we’re watching for increased fire danger later today.

You shouldn’t be burning this time of year anyway, due to Virginia’s statewide burn ban.

Today's wind - hour-by-hour (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The wind is forecast to back off tonight as high pressure moves in.

In addition to the wind, temperatures will be quite chilly as our highs only peak in the 30s, 40s and 50s. These levels are a little below-average for mid-February.

Saturday high temperatures (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The aforementioned high pressure will provide quiet and cool weather for Sunday. The wind won’t be nearly as much of a concern.

What we're tracking - Sunday 6 a.m. (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

As the high pressure shifts east, we’ll see some warmer air work into the region for the work week.

In addition to the warmer air, we’ll welcome some moisture back to the region starting Tuesday. Daily shower chances are with us through Friday.

What we're tracking - Tuesday 6 p.m. (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The warm-up won’t last forever, as we expect some cooler air to return by Thursday.