100 days until hurricane season starts! We’re looking ahead to the new season

Beyond The Forecast!

This may be hard to believe, but we are now within 100 days of the start of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. It will run from June 1 to Nov. 30.

The name list that was last used in 2016 will be used again in 2022. Two new additions this year: Martin and Owen, which replace Matthew and Otto. Both of those names were retired, due to the strength and casualties associated with each.

If all 21 names on this list are exhausted, we will switch over to a supplemental name list. It was created for the 2021 season, but we did not end up needing any of the names last year.

Remember, the Greek alphabet will no longer be used to name hurricanes after the extremely active 2020 hurricane season.

We are waiting on most official forecast outlets like NOAA and NC State University to put out their seasonal outlooks. We’ll pass those along to you when we get them.

Colorado State University did put out an “extended range” forecast in December for the upcoming season. Researchers there believe it will be a slightly more active than normal season in 2022.

Each hurricane season since 2016 has been above-average for activity, so we will hope 2022 will break the streak. Look for more coverage on the 2022 hurricane season as June approaches.

Switching gears to your local forecast, we’re warming up for the first three days of the week, but there will be some temperature swings to contend with later on! I’m tracking the temperature trends and when you might see rain this week in our daily forecast article.

-- Justin McKee