Temperatures spring forward toward April-like warmth Wednesday

Temperatures reach April-like levels a few times through the weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – If you enjoyed Monday and Tuesday’s weather, chances are you’ll love Wednesday’s weather too.

A breeze down the mountains will add to our warmth, putting high temperatures in the 60s and lower 70s across the board Wednesday afternoon.

High temperature forecast for Wednesday, 3/2/2022

The only down side to this warm weather is that tree pollen is getting to higher levels.

Pollen levels for Wednesday, 3/2/2022

Thursday’s temperatures come down just a tick in anticipation of a cold front sagging down from the north. The biggest difference will be felt Friday when high temperatures only reach the upper 40s and low to mid 50s.

Friday cold front brings temperatures down into the 40s and 50s

This is a brief hiccup. A strong storm system to the west forces our front back north, putting us under the influence of a warm, southwest flow.

Warm, southwest flow returns in time for the weekend

This means high temperatures Saturday will bounce back into the 60s. We’ll reach the 70s Sunday with a stray shower around.

Weekend forecast for 3/5 and 3/6/2022

Rain chances go up more late Monday into Tuesday of next week.