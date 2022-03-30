Aurora borealis to be visible in the U.S. after strong geomagnetic storm

ROANOKE, Va. – For many, the Aurora borealis (northern lights) is on the bucket list.

While rain and storms move through our area late Wednesday night into Thursday morning, areas just north of here stand the chance to see the dancing green lights in the sky.

A strong geomagnetic (G3) storm will develop in response to a solar flare. The strength of the storm, and the height in the atmosphere at which this happens, determines what colors become visible.

You can see how the process works in detail below.

How the Aurora borealis forms

Our chances of seeing the Aurora are slim to none, but if you head a little farther north, it’s possible to see low on the horizon Thursday morning.

Aurora borealis forecast for Thursday morning, 3/31/2022

A solar storm of this magnitude could even cause GPS and satellite disruptions.