Stay cool! Tracking intense heat, scattered storms at times this week

ROANOKE, Va. – The heat is no joke these next few days. A strong area of high pressure leads to sinking air, which allows the temperature to sky-rocket.

While there may be a few morning showers Monday, a west wind takes over and sends highs in to the upper 80s in the mountains and low to mid 90s elsewhere.

High temperature forecast for Monday, 6/13/2022

The heat index likely approaches triple digits in areas outside the mountains Monday afternoon.

On the outer edge of high pressure, we often need to watch these clusters of storms that develop in the Northern Plains, Great Lakes and Upper Midwest. High pressure’s strength and location will determine exactly where this cluster forms before trying to move into our area late Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Tracking a cluster of storms late Monday night into Tuesday morning

As of early Monday morning, it appears that the best chance for any stronger storms later at night into Tuesday morning will be north of US 460. A boundary left behind by this cluster could trigger more intense storms in Tuesday’s heat. The best chance is east of US 29.

Storm Prediction Center outlook for Monday and Tuesday

Tuesday’s highs likely reach record levels, with the mountains being in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Everywhere else could reach the mid to even upper 90s if residual cloud cover can clear quickly.

Near-record heat Tuesday afternoon

Add humidity to this, and things get potentially dangerous. When we get hot, we sweat. Sweat beads evaporate, which allows us to cool off. That cooling takes a lot longer to happen when it’s humid out.

Highest heat index for Tuesday afternoon

Please make sure you’re drinking water, seeking shade, taking breaks, checking on the elderly/pets/children, avoiding hot surfaces like asphalt and concrete and never leaving people/pets in hot cars, etc.

Record heat is possible again Wednesday and Thursday afternoons. The heat index will be near/above 100° outside the mountains prior to any afternoon storms.

Given the amount of heat and humidity around, strong storms will be possible Wednesday and Thursday afternoons. Localized flash flooding will be a possibility too.

Eventually, a front moves through and brings an end to the heat wave. Whew!

The pattern flips in time for Father's Day weekend

This comes just in time for Father’s Day weekend, which is looking pleasant! Highs will be in the 70s and 80s, after starting each morning in the 50s and 60s.

Forecast for Father's Day weekend 2022

