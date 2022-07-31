Elevated flood risk Sunday as numerous showers/storms soak the area

ROANOKE, Va. – We got the weekend off to a pretty good start with sunshine, seasonable temperatures and reduced humidity Saturday.

Changes are in your Sunday forecast and, unfortunately, it won’t be as pleasant of a day.

The biggest thing you’ll notice is the numerous showers and storms that will be sparked by a warm front. We expect the wettest timeframe to be the afternoon and/or evening.

Rain/storm chances - Hour-by-hour (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

There’s likely to be enough rain to cause a flash flood threat to emerge in spots. Remember to turn around, don’t drown if you encounter rising water.

Here’s a projection of rainfall totals through 8 a.m. Monday morning, zone-by-zone.

Rainfall totals - Zone-by-zone (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The clouds and rain are expected to keep temperatures down today. We’ll only rise into the 70s and low 80s for highs.

More rain is in your Monday forecast, but I don’t believe the coverage and totals will be quite as high. As a result, the risk for flooding won’t be as high, either.

A level 2 risk today vs. a level 1 risk Monday.

Flood risk - Monday & Monday night (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Once the rain stops, the temperatures start to rise again. We’re back into the 90s in spots by Tuesday.

The bigger heat should last into the later stages of the work week. Here’s the five-day temperature trend.

Five-day temperature trend vs. average (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

After a mainly dry stretch Tuesday and Wednesday, we may see a few storms develop Thursday, Friday and into next weekend.