Heat to dial it up a notch through at least Thursday

ROANOKE, Va. – A front to our north sparks a few morning showers in areas along and west of the Blue Ridge Parkway Tuesday.

Once a west wind takes over, however, the air will turn drier. The sky will clear, and temperatures will rise.

This wind may gust between 15 mph and 25 mph at times through Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Wind speed and wind gust forecast for Tuesday, 8/2/2022

As the air comes down the mountains, it compresses and heats up. Therefore, Tuesday will be slightly hotter than Monday.

Two-day zone forecast through Wednesday, 8/3/2022

Wednesday and Thursday will be a touch hotter, though we may have to watch for a stray storm or two. The best chance of that happening will be along and west of the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Come Friday through Sunday, a stalled front just to our north will team up with our summer heat and humidity. This will trigger rounds of scattered storms each afternoon and evening.

Scattered storm chances rise for the first weekend of August - 2022

Some days, you’ll get wet. Other days, you won’t. That’s summer for you!

Just be prepared either way, whether you’re out at the pool, lake or taking advantage of Virginia’s Tax-Free Weekend for school supplies.

Weekend forecast for 8/5 to 8/7/2022

Our app is an easy way to keep an eye on the radar, forecast updates and weather alerts from the National Weather Service.