Heat, humidity hang on tight before drier, more comfortable air arrives

ROANOKE, Va. – Monday’s weather is a carbon copy of what we saw over the course of the weekend - heat, humidity and isolated downpours along and west of the Parkway.

Highs reach the low to mid 80s in the mountains and upper 80s to lower 90s in the Roanoke Valley, Lynchburg area and Southside.

High temperature forecast for Monday, 8/29/2022

We’ll be quite humid again as well, so make sure to drink plenty of water and electrolytes while working outside.

We’ll be just about as hot Tuesday afternoon, but the difference will be a front moving in from the west. This front will team up with our heat and humidity, giving us more showers and storms from roughly Noon to 6 p.m.

Front to bring storms Tuesday afternoon

Once this front passes, a much drier air mass settles into southwest and central Virginia.

Humidity levels through Thursday, 9/1/2022

We’ll still be seasonably warm during the afternoons, but the mornings will be noticeably more comfortable. Thursday and Friday start in the 50s and lower 60s.

Heading into Labor Day weekend, we’ll track an area of high pressure that moves offshore. The wind turns out of the south and southwest, resulting in a return of humidity.

Ad

Upper air pattern through Labor Day 2022

There will be the daily chance for isolated-to-scattered afternoon showers and storms through at least Labor Day.

Labor Day weekend forecast - 2022

Make sure to download our weather app to keep up with the forecast heading into the holiday weekend.