Local weather stays calm early this week; storm brings snow, severe weather to our west

ROANOKE, Va. – Talk about a beautiful weekend! We hope you were able to enjoy some time outdoors in the sun checking out the fall foliage.
Send your fall foliage pictures to Pin It for a chance to see them to be featured on air!
MKniskern
Tingler's Mill in Paint Bank
We start the week of chilly with temperatures in the 30s and 40s early Monday, but a breeze out of the south will push temperatures well into the 70s each day Monday and Tuesday.
During that time, a storm system that’s produced everything from snow to high wind and wildfires will also produce the chance for damaging wind gusts and tornadoes within thunderstorms.
That risk is most prevalent in the Southern Plains Monday and closer to the Tennessee River Valley Tuesday.
This same storm system grazes the area early Wednesday morning with just a few stray showers. Our threat for severe thunderstorms is all-but-zero.
Once that passes us, it’s smooth sailing for WSLS 10′s Trick-or-Treat event at Layman Family Farms Thursday afternoon!
Clouds gradually increase into the weekend with the chance for some rain Sunday evening and night.
That chance carries over into Halloween, though the extent of the rain and timing is still to-be-determined.
Download our app to stay up to date on the Trick-or-Treat forecast this Halloween!