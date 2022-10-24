Local weather stays calm early this week; storm brings snow, severe weather to our west

ROANOKE, Va. – Talk about a beautiful weekend! We hope you were able to enjoy some time outdoors in the sun checking out the fall foliage.

We start the week of chilly with temperatures in the 30s and 40s early Monday, but a breeze out of the south will push temperatures well into the 70s each day Monday and Tuesday.

High temperature forecast for Monday and Tuesday

During that time, a storm system that’s produced everything from snow to high wind and wildfires will also produce the chance for damaging wind gusts and tornadoes within thunderstorms.

That risk is most prevalent in the Southern Plains Monday and closer to the Tennessee River Valley Tuesday.

Severe weather outlook across the country Monday and Tuesday

This same storm system grazes the area early Wednesday morning with just a few stray showers. Our threat for severe thunderstorms is all-but-zero.

FutureTracker - early Wednesday morning

Once that passes us, it’s smooth sailing for WSLS 10′s Trick-or-Treat event at Layman Family Farms Thursday afternoon!

Forecast for WSLS 10's Trick-or-Treat event at Layman Family Farms

Clouds gradually increase into the weekend with the chance for some rain Sunday evening and night.

That chance carries over into Halloween, though the extent of the rain and timing is still to-be-determined.

Halloween likely to be cool and wet at times

