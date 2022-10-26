Cold front to bring few early morning showers, subtle late-week cool-down

ROANOKE, Va. – We’re tracking a cold front that’s brought everything from heavy snow to the Rockies to wildfires in the Plains to severe storms in parts of the Deep South and Tennessee River Valley.

It’s a much weaker system Wednesday, lifting to our north.

In the process, however, it brings a few showers to the area through about 8 a.m. Wednesday. These will be scattered and harmless.

As the day progresses, we’ll be left with a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

This takes a cut out of the temperatures that we’ve become used to in recent days. The same can be said for Thursday afternoon.

Two-day zone forecast through Thursday, 10/27/2022

High pressure to the north will bring the breeze out of the northeast, keeping things seasonably mild throughout the day Thursday.

High pressure to send slightly cooler air down through Thursday

Make sure you stop by our Trick-or-Treat event at Layman Family Farms Thursday. We’ll be out there from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., and the weather will be perfect!

Trick or Treat forecast at Layman Family Farms Thursday

As high pressure ventures toward the Northeast and New England, we’ll start to feel the cooling effects of the wedge Friday into Sunday.

Clouds will increase Sunday, though we’ll stay mostly dry.

What the wedge means for our forecast from Friday through Sunday

It’s not until Sunday night and Halloween that rain becomes more likely.

Rain becomes more likely by Halloween

At the moment, it appears as though the most widespread rain will move through the area through the early afternoon.

Showers may turn more scattered by the evening on Halloween.

