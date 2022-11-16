Wintry wind continues at times through the rest of the week

ROANOKE, Va. – Following a raw and damp Tuesday, Wednesday features at least some improvements.

One of which is that we’ll see some breaks of sun during the afternoon. The other is that temperatures won’t be quite as low.

Highs mainly reach into the 40s with even some 50s farther east of the Parkway.

High temperature forecast for Wednesday, 11/16/2022

There is one caveat. The wind is back. Peak gusts in the New River Valley, Roanoke Valley and Highlands reach 20 to (as high as) 35 mph.

Wind speed and wind gust forecast for Wednesday, 11/16/2022

A continuing breeze at night will team up with cooling temperatures to provide wind chills in the teens in the mountains and 20s elsewhere Thursday morning.

Wind chill forecast for Thursday morning, 11/17/2022

The jet stream stays locked in to our south, inferring that we’ll stay unseasonably cold into the weekend.

Morning temperatures will start in the 20s early on, while afternoon highs mostly reach the 40s.

Upper level air pattern for the weekend of 11/19 and 11/20/2022

Looking ahead to the following week, however, it appears as though the pattern will flip in our favor closer to Thanksgiving.

It’s likely we see highs in the 50s and even lower 60s.

Holiday headlines for Thanksgiving 2022

Most forecast data shows a storm system brewing to our south. Current indications are that most of the rain will hold off until Black Friday, but we’ll keep close tabs as to whether or not that changes.

