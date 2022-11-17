Novembrrr! Wintry wind makes things slightly colder again Thursday, Friday morning

ROANOKE, Va. – As of 3 a.m. Thursday, a few flurries and snow showers were spilling over the West Virginia-Virginia line. They’re nothing more than a novelty, but they’re a reminder that winter is not far off.

3:00 a.m. Update - In addition to the wind and the cold, a few flurries/light snow showers have snuck east of the WV-VA line early this morning! pic.twitter.com/do9Vj7KRNE — Chris Michaels (@WSLS_Michaels) November 17, 2022

As for the more immediate forecast, winter continues its early visit Thursday. We’re sandwiched between a departing storm system and high pressure to the west.

What we're tracking as of Thursday afternoon

This result in a gusty wind at times through the afternoon and evening, before letting up a bit heading into Friday morning.

Wind speed and wind gust forecast for Thursday, 11/17/2022

Regardless, it’ll be another very cold day with highs in the 30s in the mountains and low to mid 40s everywhere else. Most, if not all of us, fall into the 20s first thing Friday morning.

Zone by zone temperature forecast for Thursday into Friday morning

We’ll stay just about that cold heading into the weekend. Morning lows begin in the 20s, and afternoon highs peak in the 40s. High pressure overhead will keep the wind fairly calm.

Weekend forecast for 11/19 and 11/20/2022

As high pressure moves east, we’ll notice a warming trend each afternoon from Monday through at least next Wednesday. Early indications show the mild air continuing into Thanksgiving.

An early look at Thanksgiving 2022's weather pattern

At the same time, a storm system will be forming near the Gulf Coast. Forecast data is struggling on the timing of it.

We’ll keep you posted as to whether or not this storm will impact Thanksgiving or Black Friday plans.

