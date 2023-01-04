Unseasonable warmth continues along with rain, few storms Wednesday

ROANOKE, Va. – A storm system has produced hundreds of reports of severe weather to our west - ranging from hail to flooding and wind damage to tornadoes.

For our purposes, this mainly means rain mid-morning into the early afternoon Wednesday.

Hour-by-hour rain chances for Wednesday, 1/4/2023

A few storms will be possible, especially along and east of US 29 late morning through midday. The threat for severe weather, however, is higher farther south of us.

Aside from that, we’ll still be unseasonably warm with highs in the 60s.

High temperature forecast for Wednesday, 1/4/2023

Once this system passes, we’ll be slightly cooler Thursday. Morning temperatures begin in the 40s while afternoon highs reach the 50s and 60s. Even still, this is roughly 15° above average for early January.

High temperature forecast for Thursday, 1/5/2023

Cooler air finally catches up to us Friday into the weekend, but it won’t be anything compared to the cold snap we had around Christmas.

Weekend high temperature forecast - 1/7 and 1/8/2023

A weak storm system taps into this marginally cool air Sunday, but it mostly means light rain showers at times. The better chance for snow will be farther north - where there’s a deeper layer of cold air.

What we're tracking around Sunday, 1/8/2023

