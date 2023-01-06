Back to reality: Wintry air returns in time for first full weekend of 2023

ROANOKE, Va. – Five days into the new year, 2023 has started off exceptionally warm. That changes Friday, as temperatures return to more seasonable levels.

Expect more clouds to the west and more sun to the east, which will make a difference in how high temperatures get during the afternoon.

High temperature forecast for Friday, 1/6/2023

The wind returns too, but it won’t be enough to cause widespread outages or damage. Gusts peak between about 20 and 30 mph Friday afternoon.

Wind speed and wind gust forecast for Friday, 1/6/2023

A warm front draped nearby will be enough to spark a few flurries Saturday morning in areas along and west of I-77. Outside of that, Saturday is dry.

Stray flurries expected in areas along and west of I-77 Saturday morning

Sunday will be wetter at times, with the chance for a brief wintry mix in some higher elevations along and to the north of US 460. That potential exists late morning into the early afternoon.

Precipitation types expected late Sunday morning into the afternoon

As you can imagine, Sunday will be the colder of the two days this weekend.

High temperature forecast for the weekend of 1/7 and 1/8/2023

We’ll turn a little milder Monday through Wednesday of next week, and we’ll be dry too.

Beyond that, the pattern has the “look” for potential wintry weather. The storm track late next Thursday into next Friday will be active across the southern U.S., while marginally cold air will be moving down from the north.

Upper level air pattern around 1/13/2023

Any details or information outside of that are purely speculation at this point, so make sure to download our free weather app for frequent forecast updates.