Wintry wind returns as snow takes aim at our west-facing slopes Friday

ROANOKE, Va. – The same system that brought heavy rain and storms to the area Thursday evening will be responsible for a gusty wind and colder air Friday.

Gusts of 25-35 mph will be common, so it might not be a bad idea to weigh down/bring in any lightweight things like trash cans, hanging baskets or basketball nets.

Wind forecast for Friday, 1/13/2023

This wind comes out of the northwest, taking moisture from the Great Lakes in the process and chucking it up the mountains. This is great news for ski resorts like Snowshoe ahead of a big ski weekend.

Snow accumulation forecast through Saturday, 1/14/2023

While some of us may see some snow showers or brief pockets of rain/sleet, the bulk of accumulation will be on the west-facing slopes and perhaps in western parts of Grayson, Wythe and Bland Counties. We can’t rule out a very light accumulation in parts of Carroll, Floyd and Giles Counties.

Temperatures remain steady in the 30s in the mountains and 40s/lower 50s elsewhere.

Zone by zone planner for Friday, 1/13/2023

As the wind continues into the overnight, wind chills will drop off.

It won’t be as dangerously cold as it was around Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but it’ll be uncomfortable at times Saturday morning.

Wind chills first thing Saturday morning, 1/14/2023

Highs reach the 30s and 40s Saturday. We begin more calmly Sunday with temps in the 20s. Highs mostly reach the 50s.

High temperatures for the weekend of 1/14 and 1/15/2023

Our next shot of rain comes from another coast-to-coast system Tuesday. Most of what we see develops in the morning before afternoon highs reach the 50s and 60s.

Expect areas of rain showers late next Monday night into next Tuesday morning

For updates on the forecast, be sure to check back in with us any time by downloading our free weather app.