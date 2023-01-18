A very Spring-like day in January

ROANOKE, Va. – The middle of the week has some particularly warm temperatures. Highs reach the 60s across the area making it feel much more like spring than late January typically does.

We are in the stretch of the year where average highs are at their coldest so these temperatures in the 60s are certainly out of the norm.

January 16 starts the stretch of coldest average highs of the year

Skies are a mix of sun and cloud with the clouds taking the lion’s share. The one hiccup in today’s weather is the wind: gusts to 30 mph are possible until 4:00 PM. Winds drop by 6:00 PM and stay calm into Thursday.

Wind gusts as high as 30 mph are possible until 5:00 PM

Our next weather system brings a few rain drops before midnight. Scattered showers arrive by sunrise and last through 4:00 PM Thursday for most.

Showers are widespread but light by noon

Rain totals are less than a quarter of an inch for most zones with the Highlands getting a tad more.

Most rain total are less than a quarter of an inch

Colder air settles in behind the front bringing highs into the 50s to end the work week.

Highs drop from the mid-60s Wednesday into the 40s and 50s behind the front

Another front develops in the center of the country at the end of the week. That brings rain our way, but since temperatures are noticeably colder over the weekend some freezing rain or sleet is possible in the mountains.

Temperatures bounce back quickly next week and stay above average even as we approach the end of the month.