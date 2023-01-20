Bundle up to keep the wind chill away

ROANOKE, Va. – Rain is done with us for a few days and in its place high winds arrive. Sustained winds to 20 mph last through the afternoon, and even after winds start to drop there is still a breeze overnight.
Those winds pair up with cooler air coming behind Thursday’s cold front. Highs are around 50 Friday but feel about 10 degrees cooler in most spots thanks to the wind chill.
Wind chills are particularly cold Saturday morning. Lows are in the 20s for most, and it doesn’t take much wind at those temperatures to feel colder.
Friday warms up into the 50 degree range and highs are similar on Saturday. Sunday afternoon stays colder than the days before it due to the cloudy skies coming with our next cold front.
That front brings some showers early in the day. The cold air causes a wintry mix from Roanoke to the north and west.
Warmer afternoon temperatures keep more of the precipitation as rain. Rain covers more area by 8:00 PM and lingers into Monday morning.
Next week starts on a wet note. Most of the rain falls Sunday with some isolated showers both Monday and Tuesday. The next large system arrives Wednesday with even more rain.
The series of cold fronts after the middle of the month keeps temperatures close to average. Some days dip below average by a few degrees. It will be a while before temperatures are as far from average as they were earlier this week.